Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €2.87 ($3.34) and traded as high as €3.18 ($3.69). Vivendi shares last traded at €3.16 ($3.67), with a volume of 888,765 shares changing hands.

Vivendi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.87.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

