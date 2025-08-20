WK Kellogg Co. $KLG Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $22.9750 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. WK Kellogg Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.24.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.