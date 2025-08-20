WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 71,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 455,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $6,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.28.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

