YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of YETI worth $29,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $135,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,217,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,193,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 229,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,108,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

