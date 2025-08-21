115,163 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.26% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,873.69. This represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $723,498.75. This trade represents a 8.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $125.6250 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

