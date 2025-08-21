1,375 Shares in Park National Co. $PRK Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Park National by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Stock Performance

Park National stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.76. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRK. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

