2,007 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,173 shares of company stock worth $2,467,015 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

