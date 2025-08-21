240,791 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 240,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $57.7290 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

