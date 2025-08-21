389,099 Shares in Maplebear Inc. $CART Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.15% of Maplebear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at $98,291,904.45. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

