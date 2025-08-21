5,226 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,136,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $773,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,946 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

