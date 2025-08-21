585,077 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,585,521.04. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

