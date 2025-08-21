AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AAR by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $71.8590 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other AAR news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,787.16. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

