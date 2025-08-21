ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.22 and traded as high as $67.14. ABB shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 163,590 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ABB alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABB

ABB Stock Down 0.3%

About ABB

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.