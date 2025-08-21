Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, adropof31.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Accelleron Industries Trading Down 2.5%

ACLLY opened at C$89.11 on Thursday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$40.81 and a twelve month high of C$94.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.01.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

About Accelleron Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.