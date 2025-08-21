Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, adropof31.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Accelleron Industries Trading Down 2.5%
ACLLY opened at C$89.11 on Thursday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$40.81 and a twelve month high of C$94.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.01.
About Accelleron Industries
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accelleron Industries
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.