Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 140,100 shares, agrowthof24.4% from the July 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 467.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 467.0 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACRFF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Accor has a 1 year low of $38.7936 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

