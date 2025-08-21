Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $1.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.3517.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.0571 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.0520 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.73%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 14,671,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $146,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 22,580,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,016 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,999 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

