Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) versus Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Head to Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -98.96% -17.87% -8.60% Great Elm Group -6.42% -1.82% -0.91%

Risk & Volatility

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $4.18 million 1.35 -$5.09 million ($0.70) -0.69 Great Elm Group $17.83 million 3.81 -$1.39 million ($0.07) -34.71

This table compares Addentax Group and Great Elm Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great Elm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addentax Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats Addentax Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

(Get Free Report)

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.