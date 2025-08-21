Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.75. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 394,091 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 72.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,347 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 431,641 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $843.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

