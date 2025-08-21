Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.06.

NYSE ADNT opened at $23.0850 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Adient by 991.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

