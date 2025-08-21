Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADYEY. Wolfe Research cut Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $16.95 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $12.6750 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

