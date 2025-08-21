Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ADYEY. Wolfe Research cut Adyen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on ADYEY
Adyen Price Performance
Adyen Company Profile
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Trading Halts Explained
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.