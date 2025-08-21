Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 785.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $216.9550 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

