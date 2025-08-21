Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.74.

AFRM stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -347.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.63.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $912,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,200. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,272 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Affirm by 634.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Affirm by 190.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

