AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 715,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 768,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.