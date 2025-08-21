Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilon Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of AGL opened at $1.2050 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Agilon Health by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 168,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Agilon Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilon Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Agilon Health by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,148,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agilon Health by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter.

Agilon Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.