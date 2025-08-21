AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,100 shares, anincreaseof38.8% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,141.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,141.0 days.

AGLNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of AGLNF opened at $5.6750 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.6750 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

