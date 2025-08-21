AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,100 shares, anincreaseof38.8% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,141.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,141.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGLNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGL Energy
AGL Energy Stock Performance
AGL Energy Company Profile
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGL Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.