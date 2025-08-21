AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.91. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 499,374 shares.
AIkido Pharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.93.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
