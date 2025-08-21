Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,400 shares, anincreaseof23.2% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AIN Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AINPF opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. AIN has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
About AIN
