Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISPW) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 295,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 81,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Airship AI Stock Up 0.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.