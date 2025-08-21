Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISPW) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 295,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 81,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Airship AI Stock Up 0.7%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
About Airship AI
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.