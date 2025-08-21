Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,700 shares, anincreaseof36.2% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 0.2%

Ajinomoto stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.2299.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJINY shares. CLSA upgraded Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded Ajinomoto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

