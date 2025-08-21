Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 582,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $597,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,760.36. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 29,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,636.08. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,406 shares of company stock worth $11,813,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.