Alarum Technologies (ALAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Alarum Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $8.7530 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 million.
Alarum Technologies Stock Performance
Alarum Technologies stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAR
About Alarum Technologies
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alarum Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.