Alarum Technologies (ALAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Alarum Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $8.7530 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 million.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alarum Technologies stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of Alarum Technologies worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAR

About Alarum Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.