Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.6950 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,636,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,064,000 after buying an additional 167,725 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.