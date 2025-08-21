Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $1,111,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,542,441.60. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.12 and its 200-day moving average is $208.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

