AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $2.60 to $2.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC stock opened at $2.8350 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.49. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

