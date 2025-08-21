Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,747,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,847,000 after acquiring an additional 916,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,700,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.5650 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.