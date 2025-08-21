Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $37.2250 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 2,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

