Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Up 3.2% on Strong Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.88. 1,455,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,988,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,562,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.