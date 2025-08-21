Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 4,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
