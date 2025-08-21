Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 4,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.