Analysts Offer Predictions for Denison Mines FY2025 Earnings

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DML. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.5%

Denison Mines stock opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

