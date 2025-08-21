Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $405.33

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $405.3333.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

ALNY opened at $458.31 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $466.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total value of $666,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,508.61. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,531 shares of company stock worth $41,087,238. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

