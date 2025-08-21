Analysts Set Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Target Price at $15.56

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.5556.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.5450 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

