Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Price Target at $41.45

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.4545.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:DOCN opened at $30.2090 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after purchasing an additional 441,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 231,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 89,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

