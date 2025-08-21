Analysts Set Expectations for ATS’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ATS from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on ATS from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.60.

ATS stock opened at C$37.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 12 month low of C$29.81 and a 12 month high of C$46.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.30.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

