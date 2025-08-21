Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $29.05

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.0526.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 863,363 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.31. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $24.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The business’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

