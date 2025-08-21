Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $617.93

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.9333.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $592.2310 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.25 and its 200 day moving average is $555.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $461.90 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

