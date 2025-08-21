Analysts Set McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) Price Target at $21.05

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.8833.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MH opened at $15.31 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

