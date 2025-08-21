Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $163.21

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.2105.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $142.3640 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,893,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,226,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 928,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,966,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,777,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.