Analysts Set Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Target Price at C$14.75

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

OLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

TSE:OLA opened at C$13.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.06 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.24 and a 12 month high of C$17.45.

In other news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$116,025.75. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.51, for a total transaction of C$155,064.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,462 shares of company stock valued at $781,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

