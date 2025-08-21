Analysts Set Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $20.55

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.5455.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,584,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 670,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.3850 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. Pacific Gas & Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

