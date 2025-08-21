Analyzing First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $537.14 million 4.04 $76.21 million $2.34 22.35 United Bancorporation of Alabama $97.72 million 1.86 $28.00 million $6.35 8.70

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 17.65% 8.96% 1.09% United Bancorporation of Alabama 23.01% 15.20% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancorp and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 2 2 1 2.80 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $53.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Given First Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorporation of Alabama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Bancorp beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.